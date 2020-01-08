Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Maxwell hoping for another cup run

Rob Roy take a break from their relegation struggles on Saturday when they travel to face Benburb in the West of Scotland Cup second round.

It’s a competition which has been to the liking of Stewart Maxwell’s side in recent years with regular appearances in the latter stages and - last season - a run all the way to the final where they unluckily lost to Beith on penalties.

The Rabs boss admitted: “It’s always good to get a break at this stage of the season because it means you are still in cup competitions.

“In the last four years we’ve had a good record in that competition, three quarter-finals and a final.”

Another good run would not only add to that but could also galvanise confidence as his players battle to retain their Premiership status.

Their efforts to do that were dealt another blow on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at Irvine Meadow.

And while he was disappointed in his side’s performance, he felt they still deserved to take something out of the game.

He said: “I thought the two teams were poor and it had 0-0 written all over it, unless there was a mistake. And our goalkeeper made a mistake for the goal.

“In saying that with five minutes to go we were denied a stonewall penalty. When you’re down there you don’t get the breaks, but to book him was incredible.

“He’s semi-rode the first challenge which has unbalanced him as he’s driving in at pace and then he’s about to pull the trigger when the boy catches him.

“Referees are so quick to book players for diving these days, but Alex Cassells is one of the most honest players out. He could have gone down after the first challenge and it would have been a penalty.”