Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell challenges players to show pride

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has challenged his relegation-threatened players to at least make sure they go down fighting.

Like most managers, Maxwell won’t give up until survival becomes impossible, but with Rabs 16 points adrift of safety with 13 games to play, he knows time is running out.

But regardless of whether they go down, or whether any reconstruction of the pyramid system to accommodate West junior clubs offers them an alternative route, Maxwell wants his players to take pride in their remaining performances.

Maxwell’s side have actually conceded fewer goals than Premiership leaders Kilwinning - but in contrast have managed to score a paltry eight goals scored in 17 games.

The Rabs boss admitted: “I know what I need to address; unfortunately it’s a rebuild for next season. We haven’t got a killer pass in the middle of the park or quality in the wide areas to get the ball in. Defensively we’re excellent, but middle to third we’ve been deplorable at times.

“A couple of players I’ve had over the years have deteriorated and may be coming to an end of their playing days in the top league. I’ve got a lot of young boys but they maybe need a season or two to bed in and in a cut-throat league like this you don’t get it.

“I’ve challenged them for their personal pride to go and challenge themselves to finish above somebody at least.

“I won’t accept this next year, just folding over and accepting defeats.”

“It’s got to be pride you play for until you turn it into something else. If you stick a couple of wins on the board and then go above someone that presents another challenge, but you need to show pride and a bit more fight. You owe it to yourself.”