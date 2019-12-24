Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell delighted with Clydebank win

Rob Roy manager Stewart Maxwell got the perfect early Christmas present - three points from a victory at Clydebank on Saturday.

It was only bottom-of-the-table Rabs’ second win of the season, and one achieved against the odds.

Maxwell’s side played more than half the match with 10 men after Gary Carroll’s red cards, at 0-0, and also dug deep to grab a winner after a late Clydebank leveller cancelled out their earlier opener.

Maxwell said: “I was delighted for the players. They worked their socks off, played the majority of the game with 10 men and thoroughly deserved their win.

“With 11 men we were the better side, but they were outstanding with 10 men, they scored two good goals and defended really well.

“I was delighted for the players, they were tremendous, but also for the supporters. They turned up in numbers and I actually realised how respectful a support we’ve got, because their support was toxic.

“They were hurling abuse at former players in my team, at our coaching staff, at their own players and manager.

“I realised how good our support is, they were magnificent.”

Despite the win Maxwell knows there’s still a long way to go to and his side remain deep in relegation trouble. And next up is a home game against Auchinleck Talbot.

He said: “I’m not going to sit here and shout from the rooftops that we’ve turned the corner. I’m a realist.

“But from the players’ point of view it’s shown them that they can win games in this league and gives them a bit of belief.

“The champions are rolling into town, the top team in the country by a mile and it’s going to be tough.

“After Saturday I quickly turned my attention to that game and said to the players they were now going to have to work even harder because it’s going to take an even harder performance to beat the Talbot with 11 men, never mind 10.

“They’re the best team in the country for working their socks off, I’ve always said that about them.

“But if we go out there and make a game of it and come up short, I can accept that. As long as we make a fist of it, and we have been doing that recently.”