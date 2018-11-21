Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell frustrated by dropped points

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has admitted his side have missed a chance to force themselves into the upper reaches of the league table.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Troon was Rabs’ fourth league tie in a row.

They currently sit just above the relegation zone - but had those four draws been wins the extra eight points would have put them joint third in the Premiership standings.

Maxwell was particularly frustrated that Troon’s stoppage time equaliser on Saturday - scored by keeper Scott Johnstone - came from his side’s failure to keep the ball in the opposition half.

He said: “We get the ball in the corner but they broke up the park. There’s a foul on our centre-back but the referee decided to give them a free-kick, their goalkeeper launches a flat ball into the box and we’ve got to defend that better.”

Rabs also missed a penalty at 1-0 up which Maxwell believes would have put the game to bed.

He said: “The penalty’s the pivotal moment - if we score that we win the game, there’s no doubt in my mind.

“We’ve only lost once in the last eight or nine games and that was in the Scottish Cup. But there’s been a lot of draws in there - we’ve had an opportunity to propel ourselves into relative safety.

“We’re not in relegation trouble but we could have stretched ourselves away and we’ve not done that.”

This Saturday Rabs are away to Cumnock.