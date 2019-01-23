Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell hails Auchinleck Talbot heroes

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has hailed West Premiership rivals Auchinleck Talbot’s Scottish Cup exploits as a triumph for the junior game as a whole.

Talbot stunned Scottish football last Saturday with their fourth round victory over Championship high flyers Ayr United.

And Maxwell said: Talbot were tremendous.

“To go and produce that result is fantastic and I think it serves the junior grade well.

“I’ve always said over the years that I don’t think junior football gets the credit it deserves. The media in Scotland, I don’t think have given junior football much exposure on the top stage or taken much interest, whereas if you look at non-league football down south it’s great.”

Rabs’ own match at Glenafton on Saturday was called off and next up for the Kirkintilloch side this week is a home match with champions Beith.

Maxwell said: “We played them earlier in the season and deserved to get beaten, but weren’t in great shape numbers wise. We can produce an improved performance but Beith are a good side.”