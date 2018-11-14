Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell hopes his side have turned the corner

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell says Saturday’s match with Troon is a massive one for the Kirkintilloch club.

Both sides are hovering just above the relegation zone in a tight Premiership table and a win for Rabs could allow them to steal a march on their rivals.

Maxwell said: “It’s a massive game for us. If we can win we go above Troon and if other results go our way we could get a wee gap.”

After an early-season injury nightmare Maxwell feels his squad is gradually getting to where he wants it to be. He rang the changes for Saturday’s West of Scotland Cup tie with St Anthony’s and now feels he has healthy competition for places.

He said: “In the first half we were excellent, we passed the ball really well.

“They had a wee early chance, but we controlled the game and scored two terrific goals.

“Graeme Ramage’s goal is one of the best goals you’ll see, the composure to chip the goalie from an angle.

“On the balance of play in the first half we should have scored four or five.

“I was happy at half-time but said to them to go out and get an early goal in the second half and it will be five or six.

“We had chance after chance but were so wasteful in front of goal.

“But if you don’t get that third goal to kill them off there’s always that chance and they got a penalty with 10 minutes to go.

“They’ve not been in the game but all of a sudden their tails are up. But Jordan Currie-Mclean scored a great goal in the last minute.”

After an early-season nightmare with injuries, Maxwell feels his squad is now getting back to something like full strength - and that means healthy competition for places.

He said: “Young Dillon Young, who I’ve got on loan from Stirling Albion, made his debut and was terrific.

“Cammy Clark, who hasn’t played for a few games, was terrific and Graeme Ramage came back into the team and never did himself any harm.

“There are boys who are looking to cement a starting jersey so it give us competition for places.

“I’m challenging them to grab a starting place. We still have four injuries but we’ve got a healthy squad now and we’re showing steady signs.”

READ MORE: Kirkintilloch Rob Roy 3 St Anthony’s 1