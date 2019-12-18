Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell knows his must start winning soon

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell insists his side are a better team that their league position suggests - but knows they must start to prove it.

Rabs go into Saturday’s match at Clydebank rock bottom of the West Premiership with just three points from 13 games and a massive 14 points from safety.

Maxwell would love the early Christmas present against a Bankies side bossed by his former Rob Roy assistant, and ex-Rossvale manager, Gordon Moffat.

He knows it will be tough - but is also aware his side HAVE to start winning soon if they are to have any chance of staying up.

He said: “He [Moffat] has inherited a decent side, but their recent results haven’t been great so they’ll be looking to bounce back and they’re a tough proposition on that astroturf.

“When you’re in our position in the league they’re all hard games and we’ll certainly not be under-estimating anybody.

“But if we can get the ball down and play and utilise our strengths we’ve got a chance.

“The players are frustrated because they’re a better team than their league form suggests, but there’s been a lot of injuries and changes and they’ve been unlucky at times.

“We can’t paint a sob story, we are where we are, but the players are confident and I think winning in the Scottish Cup last week gives them a wee bit more hope.

“They’re a good bunch of lads, they just need to up their levels personally and if they can do that five or 10 per cent to a man and get a wee break here, they’ll cause teams problems.

“But we need to start winning games, we’re under no illusion.

“It’s going to be a tough ask and there’s a big gap between us and fourth bottom. But all we can do is win games, if you don’t you can’t give yourself a chance.”

Rob Roy’s home game with Pollok on Saturday was called off, giving Maxwell the chance to spy on Scottish Junior Cup last 16 opponents Neilston.

Last week’s fifth round draw handed Rabs a home tie with the Championship outfit, the match scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 25.