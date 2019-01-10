Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell reaches 300 match milestone

Stewart Maxwell celebrated his 300th match as either a player or manager at his beloved Kirkintilloch Rob Roy last week.

But the Rabs gaffer admitted the landmark would have meant nothing if his players hadn’t come up with a victory against Kilbirnie Ladeside.

Before the match - which Rabs won 4-0 - Kilbirnie made a special presentation to Stewart, a gesture much appreciated by the Rob Roy manager.

He said: “It was a special day for me and Kilbirnie presented me with a bottle before the game which was nice of them, a bit of class.

“But it didn’t matter to me unless we win the game. Winning for me is everything,

“The boys produced it and on Saturday night I could sit back and reflect on my nine and a half years at the club.

“It’s hard to explain. Inside the club means everything to me. I’ve worked really hard to achieve what I have and am really proud of it.

“It was a big game for us. I knew that if we could win we would put a bit of daylight between us and the bottom section of the table.”

“In the first half we were the better team without really showing what we could do in the final third. We had a lot of the ball and created the better chances but just didn’t do enough.

“The penalty obviously changed the game and the boy’s on a yellow card so he had to go.

“For the next 10 minutes after we scored Kilbirnie had a right go, probably thinking they had nothing to lose.

“But in the last 20 minutes we ran riot, scored three really well worked goals and had numerous other chances. It’s the way we are capable of playing, we’re a joy to watch when we move the ball quickly and our movement off the ball was excellent.”

Next up for Rob Roy this Saturday is a West of Scotland Cup tie with minnows Thorniewood United at Guy’s Meadow.

Rob Roy will be overwhelming favourites to reach the last 16 of the competition.

But Maxwell warned: “We’ve got to be conscious that we seem to rise to the occasion against the bigger teams and have had a few blips over the years against smaller teams.

“It will be a tough game. James Cotter will have them well organised and we’ve got to treat Thorniewood with the utmost respect.

“But if we can win you’d like think we can go quite far in the competition.”