Kirkintilloch Rob Roy bottom of the league after three games

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy are bottom of the Premiership table after losing all three of their opening fixtures, reports Neil Anderson.

The latest defeat came at Hurlford on Saturday when a crucial period either side of half-time saw them lose out again despite matching their opponents for long spells.

Rabs keeper Matthew Kerr was called early in to action tipping over the bar an effort from Richard McKillen. Then, at the other end, David Gray’s shot from distance was well handled by Ford’s keeper Chris Murchie.

In the sixth minute Murchie saved a shot from David Green and then the Roy had a great move between Jordan Currie-McLean and Martin McBride with only last ditch tackling preventing McBride from opening the scoring.

McBride’s ball out to trialist Fraser Robertson saw his cross blocked before it reached Gary Carroll but Hurlford broke immediately up the field and Calum Watt set up Marc McKenzie but his shot sailed over the bar.

Kerr then handled well after McKenzie cut in from the right and then in the 22nd minute, when the keeper parried the same player’s shot, Michael Wardrope netted the rebound but was offside.

The game was then dominated by the home side and Watt’s run down the right ended with Liam Caddis sending the ball wide before Marc McKenzie blasted the ball over the bar.

Jamie Watson was slow to react to Watt’s run down the right but good defending by Gray cut out the danger before Scott Forrester’s great tackle prevented Liam Caddis from scoring.

In the 40th minute Green cleared well from a corner but referee Scott then penalised Carroll when holding the ball up and from the resulting free-kick Hurlford gained another corner.

This time the Roy’s luck ended when Chris Robertson rose at the back post to head the corner past Kerr and give the Ford the lead going into the interval.

The second half was only two minutes old when the home side doubled their advantage. Liam Caddis did well down the left and his cross in to the box was neatly finished by Sean Dickson.

Watt then shot wide before Gray was booked for kicking out and was immediately replaced by Michael Tuohy.

On the hour mark Watson broke through on the Hurlford goal but after being brought down referee Scott awarded the free kick to the home side.

The Rabs came close to pulling a goal back in the 70th minute when following a free kick Carroll’s shot hit the post and McBride was unable to control the follow up and his effort sailed over.

Then six minutes later Watson saw his header crash off the bar following a cross from Tuohy.

Ford responded and Kerr beat out a cross from Dickson before substitute Ryan Caddis turned well in the box and his effort went just wide of the keeper’s post.

Kerr then saved Ryan Caddis’ back-heeled effort following a cross from Jack Whittaker but in the final minute the keeper was left stranded by a poor Forrester back pass and Ryan Caddis was left with an open goal to seal the victory for Hurlford.