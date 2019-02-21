Kirkintilloch Rob Roy can ease relegation fear against Cambuslang Rangers

Rob Roy can take a huge step towards securing Premiership survival with a win over Cambuslang Rangers at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

Cambuslang are bottom of the table while Rabs are fifth from the foot, two points above the relegation spots but with three games in hand.

And while nothing is guaranteed Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell knows that a win on Saturday would go along way towards easing any fears of the drop.

Despite going down 3-0 at Auchinleck on Saturday, Maxwell was pleased with the reaction of his team to the previous week’s dismal display against Irvine Meadow.

REPORT: Auchinleck Talbot 3 Kirkintilloch Rob Roy 0

He said: “It was much improved. The attitude and the application was a lot better and we were right in the game until the first goal.

“The first half was pretty even, we were defending well and they were getting a wee bit frustrated. They’re used to winning and getting everything going their way and it wasn’t going their way because we were working hard.

“But the first goal changed the game and I felt for them because they just switched off slightly.

“They had put so much into the game that the heads went down a wee bit after that and they got a quickfire second and then a third late on.

“We had chances and if we’d take one at 0-0 it would have been a different game. They’re a good side but we were defending really well and I can’t fault the effort and the workrate and application and we got a reaction from last week.”

Maxwell knows it will a different type of test against Cambuslang for his players.

He said: “It is a different game, different formation because we’ll be looking to take the game to them.

“If they can take that effort and application into next week’s game and just up the quality a wee bit we’ll be a threat. If we can get another win it would be a massive step towards safety.”