Kirkintilloch Rob Roy chase place in West of Scotland semis

Rob Roy take a break from their relegation fight on Saturday when they face East Kilbride Thistle in the West of Scotland Cup quarter-finals.

A semi-final against Auchinleck Talbot awaits the winners of Saturday’s clash at Guy’s Meadow.

Rabs’ recent quarter-final record isn’t a good one and boss Stewart Maxwell would love to see his side make amends on Saturday.

But while Premiership outfit Rob Roy will be heavy favourites against a side two tiers below them, Maxwell will take nothing for granted against a side who shocked Championship promotion contenders Cumbernauld United in the last round.”

He said: “They’ll come and work hard and make it difficult, try to condense the box, soak up the pressure and hit us on the break.

“We’ve lost our last four quarter-finals in the Scottish and the West, so hopefully it’s fifth time lucky.

“We’re consistently getting to the latter stages of the big tournaments, which is pleasing, but I just want to get that one step further towards a big day in the sun.”

Rabs return to the relegation dogfight next Wednesday, away to Clydebank.

By then they will know exactly how many points they need from their final four games to stay up with rivals Renfrew playing their last match of the season away to Pollok tonight (Wednesday).

Maxwell said: “The good thing is that whatever the result we’ll know what we’ve got to do.”