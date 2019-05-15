Kirkintilloch Rob Roy chase survival points against Hurlford United

Rob Roy face the first of three chances to secure their Premiership future against Hurlford United at Guy’s Meadow on Wednesday night.

Rabs need two points to make sure they stay up - but with tough games to follow against Auchinleck Talbot and West of Scotland Cup final opponents Beith, boss Stewart Maxwell would love to get the job done at the first time of asking.

He said: “The pressure increases if you don’t get over the line. You at least want to take something from the game.

“We’re capable of producing big results and it’s going to have to be a big result to get us over the line.

“But boys are playing for cup final jerseys and we’ve got a big squad."

Rob Roy play Beith in the final of the West of Scotland Cup at Meadow Park in Irvine on June 8.

Maxwell said: "“I’ve told them they need to keep this club up. That’s their job, that’s what they’ve been signed here to do.

“But the double edged sword is they’ve to to impress to get into that cup final squad because there’s going to be boys left out.”