Kirkintilloch Rob Roy claim first win with late winner against Rossvale

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s losing run finally came to an end as they recorded their first league win of the season against derby rivals Rossvale.

A goal nine minutes from time by substitute Jay McInally was enough to settle the battle between the Premiership’s two bottom teams.

Rossvale welcomed their new manager, ex-Rob Roy striker David Gormley, to the dugout but it was the visitors who first went close in the sixth minute when Sam Mackenzie’s free kick was just wide.

Four minutes later Rossvale’s keeper Jamie Donnelly did well to punch clear a Mackenzie corner and then on the quarter of an hour mark Ewan MacPherson’s low shot was taken low at his near post by Donnelly.

However it was Rossvale who were inches away from the opener in the 24th minute when a Liam McGonigle free-kick from 22 yards clattered the underside of the Rob Roy bar before being scrambled clear.

At the other end a Jamie Watson free kick was deflected past the post before Martin McBride’s shot flew over the bar following a Mackenzie corner.

In the 36th minute the Roy thought they had taken the lead when MacPherson headed home a Watson free kick but the assistant flagged for offside against the striker.

Three minutes later Del McNab spurned a great chance for Rossvale when he headed wide when free in front of goal before Donnelly made a great double save from MacPherson.

Then on the stroke of half-time the visitors loudly claimed for a penalty for a foul on Mackenzie was pulled down but their appeals were waved aside.

Rossvale started the second half on the attack and McGonigle’s free kick was cleared for a corner.

Rob Roy keeper Matthew Kerr then showed a clean pair of hands to save Scott Davidson’s effort and followed it up on the hour mark to push McGonigle’s shot wide of the post.

As the game flowed from end to end MacPherson saw his attempt on goal blocked before McNab shot wide of the target at the other end. Then Scott Walker made a great break down the right hand side but his excellent cross in to the box was missed by the Rabs’ forwards before Davidson shot wide following a good Rossvale attack.

Both sides made a series of substitutions as they looked to claim the three points. After the Rob Roy defence did well to block Peter Bradley’s free kick and Kirk Forbes’ follow up, it was the Rabs’ substitutes who combined in the 81st minute to change the course of the game.

Jordan Currie-McLean did well to win the ball down the right hand side and when his pass found McInally who turned his marker and sent a low shot past Donnelly to give the Roy the lead.

As Rossvale pressed for an equaliser Rob Roy were able to exploit the space on the counter attack and in the closing minutes McBride’s free kick clipped the Rossvale crossbar before going over.

However there was no further scoring and Rob Roy held on to keep a clean sheet and take all three points.