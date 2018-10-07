Kirkintilloch Rob Roy defeat Cumnock in seven goal thriller

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy's revival continued with a 4-3 win in an incident-packed game with Cumnock at Guy's Meadow on Saturday.

But Stewart Maxwell's side were made to work for their victory against a battling Cumnock side who refused to accept defeat despite being reduced to nine men.

The Roy started brightly and from a Gavin Mackie free-kick Willie Sawyers’ header was deflected wide and shortly after Alberto Vezza’s drive went past the post.

The first chance for the ‘Nock came in the 12th minute when a Robert Patterson lay-off found Scott Anson who shot wide, before an effort from Daniel Carmichael failed to trouble home keeper John Hutchison.

However the Rabs took the lead in the 16th minute when Vezza took advantage of a mix up in the Cumnock defence to break through and place his shot low to Ally Semple’s left.

But just two minutes later the visitors were level. Referee Williams adjudged Jordan Currie-McLean to have fouled Paul Burns in the box and Anson made no mistake from the spot, sending Hutchison the wrong way.

Graeme Ramage tested Semple from distance and the Cumnock keeper then tipped a Sawyers effort over the bar before Lee Gallacher blasted a 20-yard effort over the goal.

The home pressure continued with Sawyers and Ramage keeping Semple on his toes with long-range efforts before referee Williams ignored calls for a penalty when Vezza was brought down in the box.

There was a scare at the other end when Cameron Clark had to clear an Anson shot off the line.

But the home side eventually restored their lead in the 42nd minute. The Cumnock defence failed to clear a Currie-McLean and the ball fell to Martin McBride who calmly hammered home from 12 yards.

Five minutes into the second half Michael Morris went close with a header from a Gallacher corner, but four minutes later Cumnock were back in the game when the unfortunate McBride miskicked in the box to divert a left wing cross into his own net.

Kyle Faulds picked up a yellow card for a shirt pull before Ramage again tested Semple with a 35-yard effort.

However Hutchison was kept busy at the other end, tipping over a scorching shot from Burns and then saving a Faulds piledriver as the visitors looked to take command.

Just after the hour mark both sides made a raft of substitutions in an effort to get the victory but it was Rabs who scored next in the 72nd minute when the referee evened up the soft penalty awards.

He adjudged James Lundie to have fouled Vezza in the box and Ramage stepped up to blast the ball well beyond Semple’s reach.

Sawyers then shot against Semple when through on goal before Faulds picked up his second yellow for another tug and was shown the red card.

The Roy took immediate advantage and in the 77th minute Ramage capped off a fine display with a rocket from 30 yards that flew past Semple and gave the Rabs a 4-2 lead.

However the visitors refused to give up and in the 83rd minute Anson met a cross from the right to head past Hutchison and reduce the deficit to one.

A minute later Roy substitute Connor Hughes broke through and, when 25 yards from goal, was pulled back by Steven Crawford. Referee Williams issued a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity and the visitors were down to nine.

Further efforts from Mackie and Sawyers failed to add to the Roy’s tally before the ever-dangerous Anson had his effort well saved by Hutchison in the final minute.

Overall a great three points for Rob Roy from a very entertaining game which sees the home side climb out of the relegation places.

Sponsor Iain Hutchison presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to Graeme Ramage.

