Kirkintilloch Rob Roy face David Gormley and Rossvale in crunch derby

Former Kirkintilloch Rob Roy striker Dave Gormley has been appointed manager of Rossvale - and will make his bow against his old club on Saturday.

The 31-year-old ex-Clyde striker takes over from Gordon Moffat who left Vale last week to join Clydebank.

Saturday’s match at New Tinto Park is the first ever competitive league match between the sides - and is a battle between the bottom two sides in the Premiership.

Stewart Maxwell’s side remain bottom of the table without a point after Saturday’s home defeat by Beith - their eighth straight loss since the start of the season.

It’s been a nightmare campaign so far for Rabs who cannot afford to lose any more ground on their relegation rivals and will be desperate for a victory to kickstart their season.

But Vale - in their first ever top flight campaign and with four points from their first seven games - will also want take something from the match to stay in touch with the sides above them.

Kick-off is 2pm.