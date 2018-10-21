Kirkintilloch Rob Roy held to goalless draw by 10-man Renfrew

Rob Roy drew a blank on Saturday as they failed to find a way past bottom-of-the-table Renfrew at Guy’s Meadow, reports Neil Anderson.

Despite the visitors playing most of the second half with 10 men, their resolute defence held out on a frustrating day for the home side.

The Roy started on the attack and Renfrew keeper Dale Burgess was alert following a Michael Morris free-kick. Martin McBride then set up Willie Sawyers on the left but the striker sent his effort over the bar.

There was a let off for the Rabs in the 22nd minute when Richard McIntosh’s header hit the bar following a Ryan Borris cross and a minute later a drive from distance by Kieran Healy was blocked for a corner by John Sweeney.

Just after the half hour mark Burgess brought off a magnificent diving save to prevent a McBride header opening the scoring and then at the other end, after Healy broke down the right, his cross was put past the post by Kieron Maxwell when it looked easier to score.

Rabs came close again in the 41st minute when a deep cross from Scott Walker found Joe Slattery free at the back post but his header hit the foot of the upright and was cleared.

Just before half-time Sawyers turned his man on the edge of the box but his right foot effort was saved low by Burgess.

At the start of the second half Lee Gallacher cut in from the right but his shot flew over the bar.

Renfrew were reduced to ten men in the 51st minute when Gregor Wylie picked up his second yellow card for a tug on Slattery.

Despite the numerical advantage Rob Roy were not creating chances and made a 65th minute double substitution with Alberto Vezza on for Connor Hughes and Gavin Mackie on for Gallacher, much to his disgust.

With the Rabs pushing forward, Sawyers laid the ball off to McBride but his side foot shot failed to trouble Burgess.

A minute later Graeme Ramage’s piledriver, after a Mackie lay off, was pushed wide by Burgess and then a clever dummy from Sawyers gave Mackie a chance at goal but his effort went wide.

Nevertheless ten man Renfrew were always dangerous on the break and McIntosh’s pass released Maxwell but he could not hit the target.

With 12 minutes remaining Mackie’s 30-yard effort brought out another brilliant save from Burgess, who was having a great match.

In an attempt to get the all-important goal, Michael Daly replaced Ramage in the 80th minute and was pushed up front.

Vezza who should have done better a minute later when he sent his shot over the bar from inside the box following a Mackie cross.

In the final minute both sides could have grabbed the winner. John Kelly’s curling shot hit the roof of the ‘Frew net and then John Hutchison made a smart save from Maxwell to prevent all three points going to Renfrew.

However the deadlock was not broken and the game fizzled out for a goalless draw.

A very disappointing result for Rob Roy despite them recording their first clean sheet of the season and it was certainly a case of points dropped.