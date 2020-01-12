Kirkintilloch Rob Roy knocked out of West of Scotland Cup by Benburb

Last season’s finalists Rob Roy crashed out of the West of Scotland Cup in the second round as Benburb’s clinical finishing settled the game.

It was a familiar story for Stewart Maxwell who had gone down by the same 2-0 scoreline to the Bens in both this season’s Premiership encounters,

In wet and windy conditions, the visitors started on the attack and home keeper Ryan McWilliams showed a safe pair of hands to deal with crosses from Michael Tuohy in to the box.

Benburb’s James Marks then crossed for Greg Maitland whose header was well cleared by Rabs skipper Scott Walker.

At the other end Grant Brennan’s cross was again well handled by McWilliams before Ciaran Mulcahy released Andrew Rankin through on goal but his effort was well saved by Roy’s keeper John Hutchison.

In the 28th minute Jordan Bow’s header went wide as Benburb pushed for the lead. However, three minutes later Tuohy’s free kick found Scott Forrester in the box but his header went wide and then McWilliams did well to block Brennan’s effort as the Rabs responded.

As conditions took their toll on both the players and supporters, McWilliams again was safe dealing with Walker’s cross before referee Paterson blew for half time with the game goal less.

However the deadlock was broken seven minutes into the second half when Benburb took advantage of a Danny O’Halloran slip and although Hutchison did well to block Marks’ initial effort the striker was on hand to blast the follow up into the net.

Maitland’s corner found no takers and then Gary Fisher shot wide from eight yards out as the Bens pushed to increase their lead.

On the hour mark Martin McBride replaced O’Halloran and his free kick was well cleared by the Bens before Alex Cassells saw his header taken high by McWilliams.

Five minutes later Sam Mackenzie set Cassells through on goal but the striker was unable to finish before he saw his next effort blocked for a corner. Then Mackenzie released Brennan and his shot from eight yards was blocked as the Roy pushed for an equaliser.

Tuohy saw his effort blocked and then Mackenzie’s free kick from 20 yards went over the bar before in the 70th minute McWilliams punched clear another Tuohy free kick.

However, ten minutes later Rabs’ failure to make all this pressure was punished by Benburb when a Hutchison clearance found Mulcahy 40 yards out and, with the keeper well out of his goal, he sent his floating shot high in to the net.

Hutchison was then brought in to action to keep out another Mulcahy shot and then at the other end McWilliams saved well from Mackenzie.

With two minutes remaining Hutchison brilliantly tipped substitute Ciaran Diver’s shot over the bar.

However, it was the Roy who continued to press for a goal and substitute Ewan MacPherson was clear on goal but his effort lacked power before Mackenzie’s snap shot went wide and finally a header from substitute Gary Carroll went over the bar as Rob Roy failed to get past McWilliams.

Sponsor Jonathan Turner presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match Trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to John Hutchison.

Rob Roy: Hutchison, Walker, McAnespie, Forrester, O’Halloran (McBride), Tuohy, Gold, Green, Cassells (Carroll), Mackenzie, Brennan (MacPherson).