Kirkintilloch Rob Roy losing streak continues against Cumnock

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy remained rooted to the foot of the Premiership table as Cumnock strolled to victory at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

It was Rabs’ fourth successive league defeat and leaves them with no points and just one goal scored so far.

The Roy made a dreadful start to the game as, following a defensive mix-up, Cumnock took the lead in the third minute.

Chris Campbell’s shot was blocked and the ball fell to Paul Burns who fired into an empty net with keeper John Hutchison stranded.

Rob Roy tried to respond and from Scott Walker’s cross Jamie Watson hooked the ball over the bar.

In the 10th minute Alan Murdoch fired past Rabs’ right hand post before Alistair Miller’s 30-yard free-kick scraped the bar as the ‘Nock applied the pressure. Then from a Campbell cross, Burns’s overhead kick went narrowly wide.

In the 23rd minute Scott Forrester’s through ball to Sam Mackenzie in the Cumnock box created an opening but keeper Ally Semple was alert to gather before the striker could get control.

Then Grant Brennan’s free-kick from the right was headed on by David Green but the Cumnock defence held firm before also clearing a dangerous Walker cross.

On the half hour mark Campbell’s shot was blocked for a corner by Martin McBride and from Graeme Ramage’s corner kick Murdoch’s free header was cleared before Jamie Conn’s shot was deflected wide.

However the Cumnock pressure paid off in the 35th minute when Sam Biggart’s late tackle on Campbell resulted in a penalty kick. Ex-Rab Ramage made no mistake from the spot, blasting the ball high past Hutchison.

Watson’s low shot was blocked by keeper Semple but it was the visitors who finished the half the better with Ramage’s shot going wide and Murdoch’s shot from the edge of the box going over the bar.

Trialist Ewan MacPherson replaced Watson at half-time as the Roy tried to get back into the game.

Mackenzie’s angular shot was spilled by Semple but the keeper gathered at the second attempt and then from Mackenzie’s corner kick Forrester headed over the bar from close range.

In the 64th minute Gary Carroll’s through ball to MacPherson saw Semple push the striker’s shot wide before Walker’s effort was blocked.

Cumnock were still dangerous on the attack though and Campbell went close before Miller’s 25 yard shot went narrowly wide.

In the 78th minute substitute David Gray’s cross in to the Cumnock box went agonisingly beyond Mackenzie when clear in front of goal before at the other end Hutchison did well to push Craig McLeish’s low shot wide.

With five minutes to go Hutchison saved Burns’ powerful shot as the visitors continued to be dangerous on the break. However there was no further scoring and Cumnock ran out easy victors.

Next up for Rob Roy is a tough trip to Pollok tonight (Wednesday) followed by a home match with Clydebank on Saturday.

Match report by Neil Anderson.