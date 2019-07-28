Kirkintilloch Rob Roy put six past Petershill in League Cup opener

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy kicked off the new season with a bang by blasting six goals past local rivals Petershill, reports Neil Anderson .

Stewart Maxwell’s new-look side turned on the style with an exciting display in Saturday’s opening Sectional League Cup match.

The first chance fell to the Rabs in the 10th minute with Jay McInally firing over from 10 yards.

However just a minute later good link-up play between Gary Carroll and McInally allowed Jamie Watson to break through the Peasie defence and steer the ball past keeper Dean Trainor to give the visitors the lead.

The Roy continued to press and David Gray freed Watson down the right, but his cross was cleared for a corner before Carroll shot wide from a free-kick after Cameron Hayes had been fouled by James MacLennan.

In the 23rd minute Rob Roy increased their lead when McInally latched onto Carroll’s headed pass to round Trainor and send the ball into the vacant net.

Five minutes later referee MacDermid ignored appeals for a penalty kick after McInally was brought down in the box, and instead booked the striker for diving.

Petershill then managed an attack which saw Antony Eadie break into the penalty box but his shot lacked power and failed to trouble Rabs’ keeper John Hutchison.

The Roy went three goals up on the half-hour mark when Carroll was sharp to take advantage of a Trainor error and net easily from close range.

This in turn kicked on the home side who started to enjoy a period of dominance and pulled a goal back in the 38th minute. Rob Roy failed to clear their lines following a corner and Josh Watt’s cross from the left found an unmarked David Quinn in the box and he netted easily.

Minutes later Peasie scored their second when former Rossvale man Gary Giffin sent a 20-yard curler beyond Hutchison into his top left-hand corner.

After Carroll and Gray had efforts blocked by the Petershill defence, the Roy delivered a hammer blow just before half-time when Martin McBride shot high past Trainor following a corner to send the visitors in at the break with a two-goal lead.

Rabs started the second half looking to extend their advantage with Hayes’ shot touched past the post by Trainor. Watson sent the ball over the bar from the edge of the box before McBride’s effort was taken low by Trainor at the second attempt.

Peasie replied with MacLennan’s shot being blocked by Hutchison and from the resulting corner Quinn headed wide.

The visitors were more clinical in their finishing and in the 73rd minute McInally beat his defender on the left and cut inside to shoot past Trainor and into the bottom right-hand corner.

Four minutes later Watson broke down the right and his cross into the box found McInally who dived to head the ball into the net and complete his first hat-trick for the club.

Petershill attempted to get back in to the match but were unable to penetrate a resolute Rob Roy defence and the match ended in a comfortable victory for the visitors.

The Rob Roy forward line showed that they were beginning to link well with each other, and it was impressive to score six goals.

The spell before half time indicated there is still improvement to come from the side but already the squad is showing a determination to win.

Rob Roy: Hutchison, Walker, Biggart, Green, Durham, McBride (Tuohy), Watson, Gray (Beattie), Carroll (Young), McInally, Hayes.