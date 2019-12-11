Kirkintilloch Rob Roy reach last 16 of Scottish Junior Cup

Two first half goals saw Kirkintilloch Rob Roy safely past Dundee North End into the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday.

The tie went ahead at the third time of asking after being postponed on the previous two Saturdays - and in dreich conditions, Rob Roy sealed a victory in the first 45 minutes in a game that was as poor as the weather.

The first chance fell to the Roy in the third minute but David Green’s shot went wide of the target.

The Dokens hit back with Robert Malone sending Gary Sutherland through on goal only to be halted by an offside flag.

In the 15th minute the Rabs grabbed the lead when Alex Cassells broke free down the right and from his cross Grant Brennan steered the ball beyond keeper Mark Stewart from close range.

North End came close to equalising but Frankie Devine shot wide when it seemed easier to score.

And the Roy punished the Dokens on the half-hour mark when Scott Walker linked well with Gary Carroll whose lay off set up Green to give Stewart no chance with a crisp finish.

A minute later Walker crossed in to the box but Cassells, in a good scoring position, sent his shot over the bar.

To their credit the Dundee side never gave up with the dangerous Devine shooting over the bar then a minute later the same player brought out a fine save from Rabs’ keeper John Hutchison.

The keeper then parried away a Malone effort before the striker sent a powerful shot wide of the goal.

On the half time whistle Michael Tuohy fired in to the side netting as the visitors went in to the break with a comfortable lead.

North End should have pulled a goal back seven minutes in to the second half but Hutchison, who was having a fine game, did well to save Sutherland’s effort from six yards out.

As the match developed in to a scrappy affair, play broke down in the midfield with few chances being created.

On the hour mark Green headed a Tuohy corner towards goal only to see it cleared then at the other end, from a Liam Gibb cross, Sutherland headed wide with the goal at his mercy.

North End kept up the attack and were dangerous on the break with Malone firing a pinpoint cross over the bar as the home side continued to be wasteful in front of goal.

In the final stages of the game the Dundee side pushed forward and substitute Owen McCabe sent a 10-yard shot in to the side netting before Devine’s close range effort was deflected wide.

The match petered out with Rabs’ defence holding firm in a dreadful second half to progress to the fifth round.

Sponsor Andy Burrow presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match Trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, to Scott Walker.

Rob Roy: Hutchison, Walker, O’Halloran, Forrester, McBride, Tuohy, Currie-McLean, Green, Carroll, Cassells, Brennan.

Rob Roy return to Premiership action, and their battle against relegation, this Saturday when they host Pollok at Guy’s Meadow.

Match report: Neil Anderson.