Kirkintilloch Rob Roy ready for clash with Clydebank

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell will be keeping one eye on the weather as he prepares his side for Saturday’s trip to face Clydebank.

Rabs have been idle for the last two Saturdays - last week’s postponed game with Cambuslang at Guy’s Meadow followed a free weekend the previous Saturday.

Maxwell is desperate for this week’s game to go ahead as he looks to build momentum after an injury-plagued first few months of the season and stretch a six-game unbeaten run.

He admitted: “That’s two weeks inactivity and it’s disappointing because you lose a wee bit of momentum. We’ve been doing alright recently and when you are you want to try and keep the momentum but we’ve been derailed from that by the weather.

“We’re obviously keen to get a game this week but I don’t think Maryhill’s park, where Clydebank play, is the greatest either so we just need to wait and see.”

While Clydebank sit second in the table and Rabs hover just above the relegation zone, the two sides have actulaly both lost the same amount of games.

Maxwell said: “We’ve not got a lot of losses in the defeat column but we’ve accumulated a lot of draws.

“But we’re not getting beaten so that’s the positive side to it.

“We made a lot of changes during the summer and our squad would have settled a couple of months ago if we hadn’t had so many horrendous injuries.”

“It’s just settling just now with players integrating with each other.

“Clydebank beat us earlier in the season but it came at totally the wrong time for us. We’re a different team and I think we’ll be a different proposition.