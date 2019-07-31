Kirkintilloch Rob Roy ready for league opener at Benburb

Rob Roy kick off another Premiership season on Saturday when they head across the Clyde to take on newly promoted Benburb.

As ever Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell says his side’s first target is survival - but he’s hoping that can be secured a lot earlier than it was last season.

An injury crisis meant a nightmare start to the season which forced the Kirkintilloch side to battle all the way to stave off the threat of relegation in their closing fixtures.

Maxwell is hoping his new-look side can hit the ground running - but knows they will face a tough test in their opener against a Benburb side on a high after gaining promotion last season.

He said: “Every game is tough in this league. There’s teams you know are going to be top six, simply because of the power of their spending and the size of the clubs they are.

“But even teams in mid-table and those fighting to stay up are all good sides in their own respect

“Last season we had a really poor start and recovered from it, but giving ourselves as better start would obviously help us.

“The injury situation was horrendous last year and I would like to think we are a wee bit more settled, but like every team we want to hit the ground running.

“It’s Benburb’s first game back up and there will be a buzz about their changing room and rightly so.

“It’s their first game in the Premier League in a long time and they’ll be looking to relish that. They will be up for it and it will be tough, but every game in that league poses a problem.”

Rob Roy certainly impressed in their competitive opener last Saturday, hammering Petershill 6-2 in the Sectional League Cup.

Rabs were in action again against St Roch’s at Guy’s Meadow on Monday before playing their third and final group match at home to Ashfield tonight (Wednesday).