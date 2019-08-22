Kirkintilloch Rob Roy remain rock bottom after losing five at Pollok

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy's miserable start to the season continued on Wednesday night when they were thumped 5-1 at Pollok.

It was Rabs' fifth defeat in a row and leaves them rooted to the foot of the Premiership table, still without a point.

Goals from two former Rabs men set Pollok on their way with Danny Boyle opening the scoring on nine minutes and Shuan Fraser adding a second 15 minutes later.

Stewart Maxwell's side were left with a mountain climb just before half-time when Pollok were awarded a penalty and Rob Roy's trialist right-back red-carded.

Chris Dallas converted the spot-kick to put Pollok three up at the interval.

Yet another former Rabs player, Chris Duff, added a fourth in the 57th minute.

The visitors pulled one back with an own goal but Jordan Morton had the final word with Pollok's fifth 11 minutes from time.

There was also disappointment for Rossvale who went down 2-1 in their Premiership match at Irvine Meadow.

Neil Slooves headed Meadow in front in the 14th minute and Adam Forsyth added a second just after the interval.

Del McNab pulled one back for Vale 20 minutes from time but Rossvale held on to win.

Elsewhere, in the Championship Petershill were beaten 2-1 at home by Kilsyth Rangers.

Franny Kelly put Kilsyth ahead midway through the first half, but Peasies hit back to level through Scott Anson 11 minutes into the second half.

However the visitors snatched all three points with a goal from defender Jon Tully just two minutes from time.

In League One Glasgow Perthshire got their first league win of the season with a 2-0 success at Port Glasgow.

Logan McIntyre gave Shire the lead in the first half and Ryan Gemmell clinched the points with a second after the break.

And in League Two Ashfield won 3-2 away to Thorniewood United.

In-form Callum Graham gave Ashfield the lead at a wet and windy Robertson Park which required a pitch inspection before the game went ahead.

Ex-Rossvale man Steven Seaton equalised for the Viewpark side but a second from Graham and a Michael Giblin free-kick put Ashfield in command.

Declan Brown pulled one back for 'Wood but it wasn't enough.