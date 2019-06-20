Kirkintilloch Rob Roy star Slattery switches to Rossvale

Midfielder Joe Slattery has left Kirkintilloch Rob Roy to join local rivals Rossvale.

The 27-year-old former Gretna, Dalbeattie Star and Kilmarnock player is one of four new signings announced so far by Vale as they prepare for their first season in junior football's top flight.

Slattery was one of Rob Roy's top performers last season, winning more Man of the Match nominations than any other player.

As well as Slattery they have also signed 25-year-old right sided defender/ midfielder Jackson Biggar whose previous clubs were Darvel Juniors and Bonnyton Thistle, former East Kilbride, Airdrie and Motherwell midfielder Frazer Johnstone (24) and ex-Arthurlie, Clydebank and Rutherglen Glencairn striker Del McNab (28).

However one promotion hero who won't be at Rossvale next season is former Rob Roy and Queen's Park midfielder Chris Duff who has signed for Pollok.

Vale are planning to play their home games next season at Benburb’s New Tinto Park.