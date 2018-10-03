Kirkintilloch Rob Roy Stewart Maxwell wants more after nine-goal blast

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell watched his side blast in nine goals on Saturday - and then told his players there’s room for improvement.

Rabs demolished Irvine Victoria 9-1 on their own ground to move safely through to the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

But Maxwell admitted he had a bit of a go at his players, particularly over a first half display which saw them come in just 2-1 up against a Vics side reduced to 10 men early on.

He said: “It was a good result for us, but I didn’t think we played to our best and I was a wee bit critical at the end.

“We were a wee bit slow to come out of the traps. In the first half we weren’t quite at it and I gave them a wee bit of the hairdryer treatment at half-time.

“But they understood what I was saying about being really ruthless and in the second half they were terrific. Overall I was pleased but I just set standards high and to be fair the boys appreciated that after the game.”

Maxwell, whose side host Cumnock in the Premiership on Saturday, believes there is much more to come from his side now that their early-season injury crisis finally seems to be easing.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve had a full bench all season. There’s now competition for places and that’s only going to enhance their performances and the team’s performances.

“It’s a great bunch of boys. They understand my demands are high and that I just want them to do well.”

