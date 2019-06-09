Kirkintilloch Rob Roy suffer penalty agony as Beith life West of Scotland Cup

Unlucky Rob Roy missed out on glory as Beith lifted the West of Scotland Cup after a penalty shootout at Irvine on Saturday.

The sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but it was the Ayrshire side who took the shootout 4-2 to end Rabs’ hopes of lifting the cup for the first time in 56 years.

The disconsolate Rob Roy players collect their medals after the defeat by Beith. (pic by Neil Anderson).

After an even opening period, Rabs should have taken the lead when Alex Cassells, through on goal, could only produce a tame finish which was easily taken by Stephen Grindlay.

The Roy continued to press with Gary Carroll’s goalbound shot being deflected by John Sheridan for a corner.

But the pressure eventually paid off in the 15th minute when Scott Forrester superbly headed a Gavin Mackie corner past Grindlay.

Beith responded and equalised seven minutes later. With Rabs pinned back in their own half, John Middleton was able to get his head to the ball in a crowded goalmouth to bullet past keeper John Hutchison.

A minute later Keir Milliken fired a shot across the Rob Roy goalmouth as Beith looked to take the lead.

As the game progressed there was again little between the teams who had drawn 1-1 in the league the week before.

Carroll broke down the right wing and crossed for Cassells but his effort was scrambled clear.

Lee Gallacher’s 18-yard strike soared over the Beith bar before there was a scare for the Roy when Darren Christie slammed a shot against the base of Hutchison’s upright.

In the 35th minute Martin McBride’s 25-yard fee kick was blocked by Beith’s defensive wall and when Cassells reacted he saw his attempt at goal taken safely by Grindlay.

Then just before the half time whistle Hutchison did well to tip a rocket shot from distance over the bar and keep the sides level.

After the break chances came at both ends. For Beith Middleton was unable to connect with a Milliken cross before Rabs broke downfield and Gallacher’s pass to Cassells ended with Grindlay saving low from close range.

In the 65th minute Mackie’s angular shot was taken from under the bar by Grindlay before Hutchison made a superb double save from Nicky Docherty’s 25 yard free-kick and Christie’s follow up.

As Roy were pushed back Paul Frize’s effort lacked power to trouble Hutchison before Joe Slattery responded with an effort from 30 yards that flashed past Grindlay.

With nine minutes left Gallacher had a chance to put Rob Roy in front but his low shot was saved by Grindlay.

Then in stoppage time Christie had a chance for Beith but his shot was taken low by Hutchison to cap an excellent performance by the keeper.

The penalty decider started badly for Rob Roy with Grindlay saving from Gallacher. Beith converted through Conner McGlinchey, Joe Bradley, and Jamie Wilson as did the Roy through Cassells and Cameron Clark. However when Grindlay saved Mackie’s effort, Christie made no mistake to seal the win.