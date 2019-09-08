Kirkintilloch Rob Roy suffer seventh straight league defeat

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership table after suffering a seventh successive league loss against Irvine Meadow.

There was little between the teams at Guy’s Meadow with the game settled by a single goal from the visitors three minutes into the second half.

Rabs started brightly and in the fourth minute Grant Brennan’s cross was met by Martin McBride but his effort went wide of keeper Shaun Newman’s right-hand post.

The home side kept up the pressure and Ewan MacPherson went close after being set up by McBride and then a Scott Walker cross found Jamie Watson but Newman showed a safe pair of hands.

At the other end Eddie McTernan set up Mark McLennan but good defending by Scott Forrester blocked his shot on target.

The Roy’s keeper Matthew Kerr collected cleanly from Ryan Carnwarth before MacPherson was unlucky to lose control when his pace was causing problems for the Medda defence.

The visitors suffered an injury blow in the 15th minute when Ben Carson had to be taken off the park for treatment, but he returned nine minutes later with Rabs having been unable to take advantage of the extra man.

Walker fired over after a mazy run as play flowed from end to end, but both sides made mistakes in the final third to prevent any clear scoring opportunities.

The Ayrshire side had loud shouts for a penalty when the ball looked to hit David Green’s arm but this did not prevent play continuing with Adam Forsyth shooting wide.

Kerr then saved easily from Forsyth before, at the other end, a great move between MacPherson and McBride set up Watson but his shot caused little trouble for Newman who then also saved McBride’s header from a Walker cross.

In the opening minutes of the second half only a great block by Neil Slooves prevented Gary Carroll giving Rob Roy the lead.

But the game turned in an instant in the 48th minute when Jordan Currie-Mclean failed to deal with a long ball in the left back position and Colin Spence found himself free to cross in for Carson, on his own, to head past Kerr.

The Roy responded immediately and from a Watson cross Carroll was thumped by keeper Newman and had to be taken off suffering from concussion.

Medda took advantage and McLennan’s break down the right saw McTernan’s shot from 18 yards tipped over by Kerr.

Sam Mackenzie had to replace the injured Carroll and his immediate shot on target was too easy for Newman to gather, before he latched on to a Brennan pass but his cross went too wide of the onrushing forwards.

As Rabs pushed for an equaliser a free-kick found Forrester free at the back post but his header went over and in the 89th minute another header from MacPherson, from a Watson cross, was high and wide.

Then just before the final whistle at the other end substitute Andy McLaughlin’s cross from the right found fellow substitute Lee McCrea in space but his shot flew over.

In the end it was a very tight match and there was little between the teams. For Rob Roy to improve they must eradicate the simple mistakes, even though they are showing the correct work ethic.