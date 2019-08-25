Kirkintilloch Rob Roy suffer sixth straight league defeat

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s nightmare start to their Premiership campaign continued on Saturday with a home loss to Clydebank.

It was a sixth straight league defeat as injuries again took their toll on the squad and leaves them still rooted to the foot of the table without a point.

Bankies started on the attack and Dean Lyness forced two corners which were cleared before Scott Walker made a great saving tackle as Lyness broke through on goal.

However Walker then had to go off injured and was replaced by Nathan Durham.

The Roy then broke down the right and Grant Brennan’s cross found Gary Carroll who brought out a good save from Marc Waters.

However it was the Bankies who made the breakthrough in the 26th minute when Lyness was given too much room to cross for an unmarked Nicky Little to hammer the ball past keeper Matthew Kerr.

Just two minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage.

Lyness cut the ball back to Paul Byrne and although Michael Morris stretched to block the cross, the ball broke to Jamie Darroch who thumped it into the net from 10 yards.

After Aaron Millar headed over the bar from a Lyness free-kick, Morris had to be replaced by Ewan MacPherson due to injury as the Roy reshuffled their back four yet again.

Another Lyness corner saw Cammy McClair head the ball wide as Clydebank looked to press for another goal but there was no further scoring before half-time.

Lyness who went close again in the 53rd minute when he hammered a shot from the right over the bar. A minute later Little headed a deep cross from Liam Rowan beyond Kerr.

However on the hour mark Rowan blundered when his back pass to Waters went wide of the keeper and the ball trickled into the net at the far post.

The goal inspired the Roy and great chasing by MacPherson saw him beat Waters to the ball and his cutback found Carroll in plenty of space but his shot from eight yards out went high and wide.

MacPherson then saw his header from a Sam Biggart long ball taken cleanly by Waters before McClair broke for the Bankies and substitute Del Hepburn blasted over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

As the game flowed from end to end, Brennan’s cross was pushed over the bar by Waters before Bankies substitute Ross Alexander headed over when free in front of goal.

In the 74th minute Rabs’ substitute Sam Mackenzie set up Jamie Watson but his shot went just wide of the post. A minute later Mackenzie’s cross on the right was met at the back post by Martin McBride but his header crashed off the crossbar.

The game ended in controversy when MacPherson chased a ball in to the Bankies’ penalty box and despite being brought down for what looked a stonewall penalty, the striker was booked for diving.

Sponsor Kenny Farmer presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match Trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, to Scott Forrester.