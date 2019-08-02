Kirkintilloch Rob Roy through to last 16 of Sectional League Cup

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy progressed safely to the Sectional League Cup knockout stages - and a derby with Kilsyth Rangers - after winning all three of their group games.

Rabs defeated Ashfield 4-1 at Guy's Meadow to book their place in the last 16, following up a 1-0 win over St Roch's on Monday and a 6-2 thumping of Petershill last Saturday.

READ MORE: Match report; Petershill 2 Rob Roy 6

Despite their squad being light on numbers it took Rob Roy just seven minutes to take the lead, Michael Morris bulleting home a header from a Josh Beattie corner.

Ashfield replied immediately with Stephen McGladrigan firing over the bar from the edge of the penalty box.

But the Roy extended their lead in the 28th minute.when Jay McInally laid the ball off for Jamie Watson to slot the ball past Farquhar.

Two minutes later Farquhar was left helpless as Watson’s free-kick from 25 yards flew high past him to put Rob Roy three up.

The home side continued to pin their opponents back after the break and scored again on the hour when the alert McInally robbed Farquhar of the ball from a tight angle and rolled it into the empty net.

To their credit Ashfield never gave up and got a consolation on 74 minutes whenLeverage’s looping cross sailed over Hutchison’s outstretched arm to land high in the net at the back post.

Rob Roy now face Kilsyth in the second round at Duncansfield on Monday, August 12, a tie which will see an early reunion with club legend Willie Sawyers who left Rabs for Kilsyth during the summer.

Kilsyth almost made it through their group - which included Cumbernauld United, Gartcairn and Glasgow Perthshire - with a perfect record of three wins out of three.

READ MORE: Kilsyth Rangers through to last 16

But before then Rob Roy will turn their attention to the start of their Premiership campaign which kicks off at Benburb on Saturday.

READ MORE: Rob Roy ready for Benburb opener