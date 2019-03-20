Kirkintilloch Rob Roy under-19s through to Scottish Cup Final

Kirkintilloch Roy Roy’s under-19s stormed into the final of the Inspiresport Scottish Youth FA Cup at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday.

Four extra-time goals secured a place in their first national final at the expense of Falkirk side Syngenta Juveniles.

The Rabs youngsters will now face either East Kilbride or Harmony Row at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium on May 17.

Understandably in their first major semi-final, Rob Roy made a nervy start and it was Syngneta - chasing a fourth final appearance - who took the lead through McCafferty.

But Rob Roy hit back to level before half-time when Blair Murdoch’s cross-shot from a free-kick deceived keeper Colston.

Vinny Gillespie put Rabs in front after the break with a fine finish, but Zarebski levelled for Syngenta who then missed great chace to win it in the final minute when Sinclair shot wide after rounding the keeper.

In extra-time goals by Fraser Dawson and Greg Miller put Rabs 4-2 up before the tie’s pivotal moment when Syngenta’s McCafferty hit a post and Rabs immediately broke upfield for Jason Stevenson to beat three players and drill home the pick of the Rob Roy goals.

A sixth then followed from Lloyd Aitkens to round off a memorable day.

Rob Roy first team manager Stewart Maxwell was delighted to the youngsters come through.

He said: “They really grew into the game after being a bit nervous, understandably for young kids in a first semi-final.

“But they worked their socks off and I’m delighted for the players and the coaches. We’ve got a great coaching team there in Ian Ritchie, Danny Ferry and Scott Mudrdoch - they’ve put a lot of hard work in and they’ve now got their big day in the sun,

“It’s great for the club and the future of the club and as the profile grows, and with us moving into a new park at the end of the year, hopefully we can attract more players as well.

“They’re a cracking bunch of boys who gave everything they had and that’s all you can ask.”