Kirkintilloch Rob Roy under-19s triumph in Scottish Cup Final shootout

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy's under-19s have won the Scottish Youth FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.

The youngsters took the trophy after beating renowned Govan side Harmony Row on penalties at the Pennycars Stadium in Airdrie.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, Rob Roy having taken the lead through Fraser Dawson before Robb volleyed in an equaliser.

Extra time could not separate the sides, although the Roy were denied what seemed a stonewall penalty near the end when Greg Miller was upended by keeper Dylan Austin only for the Rob Roy player to have a free-kick awarded against him.

So it went to penalties with Rabs keeper Callum McAuley proving the hero, saving Ben Harwood's lazy effort as team mates Cameron Henry, Mark Ward, Greg Miller, Luke McNiven and Lloyd Aitken all converted.

Congratulations go to all the squad and management team of Iain Ritchie, Danny Ferry, Scott Murdoch and Lawrence Wade.