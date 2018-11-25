Kirkintilloch Rob Roy win at Cumnock to finally end run of draws

Rob Roy finally managed to turn a draw into a win thanks Lee Gallacher’s last-gasp winner at Cumnock on Saturday, reports Neil Anderson.

After having to settle for a point in each of their previous four league games, Stewart Maxwell’s side secured a welcome win after a dramatic finish.

Following a minute’s silence for former Rob Roy office bearer Donald Graham, who died last weekend, the visitors started well.

Jordan Currie-McLean was sent through twice thanks to assists from Connor Hughes and Martin McBride but couldn’t take advantage as the ball bobbled in front of him.

Hughes then fired wide from 18 yards before Scott Anson headed past the post as Cumnock started to make their mark.

The home side’s pressure paid off in the 17th minute when Paul Burns broke down the right and his cross was touched in at the near post by Anson.

The Roy responded and Gallacher’s lay-off to Joe Slattery saw his powerful shot blocked for a corner which was scrambled clear.

On the half-hour mark Slattery set up Gallacher whose shot was cleared for another corner. This time Michael Daly connected with Gallacher’s cross and headed past Ally Semple for the equaliser.

Two minutes later Hughes did well to chase the ball down the left and cut back to Gallacher. He in turn found Gavin Mackie at the edge of the box and, after neatly beating his man, Mackie sent a low shot past Semple’s left to give the Rabs the lead.

Cumnock hit back and Daniel Carmichael’s drive was well stopped John Hutchison and a Robert Paterson effort flew over Hutchison’s bar.

In the first minute of the second half Paterson failed to make contact with a cross from the right and the visitors held on to their slender lead.

On the hour mark a free-kick from Burns rebounded off the top of Hutchison’s bar and then ten minutes later Anson should have equalised but could only fire into the side netting from close range.

Rabs had another escape a minute later as Carmichael spurned a great chance when through on goal by slotting the ball past the post.

Substitute Alberto Vezza came close to adding to the Roy’s lead but his effort flashed across the home goalmouth.

And it was the home side that eventually made the breakthrough in the 85th minute.

Following a break down the right, substitute Michael Morris slipped in the box giving Cumnock’s substitute Steven Degnan plenty of space to slot the ball past Hutchison.

It looked as if Rabs would be undone again by another late goal - but the cheers from the home support had hardly died down when the Rabs grabbed the winner.

Good play from Slattery set up the opportunity for Gallacher to cut in from the right and send a brilliant, curling left foot shot beyond the reach of Semple and in to the net.

There was a last minute scare for the Roy when Cumnock claimed for a penalty after the ball appeared to hit the raised arm of Cameron Clark but referee Birch ignored the appeals.