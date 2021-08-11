Kirkintilloch RR match a hat-trick of wins with hat-trick of clean sheets

Their latest successes – both 1-0 wins – came last midweek at home to Cumnock Juniors and on Saturday away at Blantyre Victoria.

Rabs gaffer Stewart Maxwell is pleased for both players and supporters – just as he was the previous weekend, when his side got their first win of the campaign against Kilbirnie Ladeside – and said again that while it was good to see steady improvement, he felt Rob Roy could have won both games by more.

That opening victory – also by 1-0 – was always going to be a turning point in the season and Maxwell said how the three games had been won was very similar – three wins by a single goal and three clean sheets.

“We should have won by more but just lacked a wee bit of belief at the top end of the pitch, but the foundations were there,” he said.

“Defensively, we’ve looked very, very sound and we have created a lot of chances in the last three games.

“It’s a good squad with good continuity. They are a good bunch of lads and there are a lot of very good young players on the up. I’m delighted for them. They had a hard start and lost a lot of games by the odd goal, which was frustrating, but they’ve turned the corner, and I am delighted for the supporters as well.”

Ian Gold scored Kirkintilloch’s match-winner against Cumnock and a Ciaran McPherson goal settled the game at Blantyre. Goalkeeper Matty Kerr also made outstanding saves in both games.

“They’re a very receptive squad. They listen to what you are saying and are always eager to improve,” said the boss. “If you have those foundations, it will set you in good stead. We have given ourselves a wee chance. Our challenge is to keep the winning run going.”

The Rabs’ next two games are against teams below them in the league. Tonight at 7.15pm, they are at home to Bonnyton Thistle, and they are on the road on Saturday, taking on Glenafton Athletic at Loch Park at 2pm.

Maxwell will be urging them to remember momentum is key and try to take chances more clinically.