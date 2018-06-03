Late double secures top six finish for Rob Roy

Rob Roy made sure of a top six finish with a fine win over outgoing champions Glenafton at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday, writes Neil Anderson.

In their final home game of the campaign late goals by Lee Gallacher and Connor Hughes earned a second win in four days for Stewart Maxwell’s side.

The first real chance fell to Glenafton in the 14th minute when Jake Griffin was free in the box but put the ball wide of Martin Fusari’s goal.

A minute later Willie Sawyers showed great control to turn the Glens’ defence but his shot went narrowly past.

Dale Moore was causing Rabs problems down the right hand side and from his cross Conor Lyness blasted over the bar.

In the 20th minute Rabs trialist Scott Faulds went close with a header from a Gallacher corner and four minutes later the same two combined with Scott Watson this time saving Faulds’s header.

The game had a real end of season feel with few chances, although Fusari did well to clear from the onrushing Lyness before Sawyers nearly capitalised on Kyle McAusland’s poor back pass to Watson.

Just before half-time Andy Johnstone broke down the right but when he cut in his shot flew over the bar.

Rob Roy threatened again three minutes after the restart when Watson got himself into bother trying to clear with his feet and conceded a corner under pressure from Sawyers. Faulds again won the header from Gallacher’s cross but Watson saved well.

A minute later Hopkin released Hughes but his high shot was caught by Watson before Fusari was called into action to save a Lyness shot.

Fusari also saved a curling shot from McAusland before, at the other end, Watson was equal to Shaun Fraser’s effort on goal.

However the breakthrough eventually came in the 78th minute when Sawyers latched on to a clearance from defence and laid the ball off to Gallacher, who from a central position at the edge of the box, sent his left foot shot past Watson.

Both sets of players then enjoyed a much needed water break before Alan Cairns responded for the Glens down the left but his shot went wide.

Hughes and Sawyers then combined well but Hughes’ final shot failed to test Watson.

However the two were more successful in the 85th minute when, from a Jason McCormack cross, Sawyers headed the ball down to Hughes and his shot from 10 yards hit the bottom right hand corner.

Faulds’s dominance in the air saw his headers go past the post and over the bar as the Roy started to dominate the closing minutes.

Hughes and Gallacher got themselves in to a tangle when through on goal before Fraser set up McCormack but his shot was saved by Watson.

Another good performance from Rob Roy, especially from all the newcomers, and the three points ensured a top half position in the league with one more game to go.

Sponsors Mark Johnstone and Calum Stewart presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to Scott Faulds.