Manager Maxwell is Rob Roy through and through

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell this week hailed his club’s supporters for their backing throughout a difficult season for the Kirkintilloch club.

Three wins inside a week have been enough to guarantee Rabs a tophalf finish in the Superleague.

And after a campaign beset by injuries and a massive fixture backlog following a horrendous winter of postponements, Maxwell says that’s something his players should be proud of.

The Rob Roy made a point of publicly thanking the fans at Saturday’s final home game of the season .

News that he was going to make an announcementsparked rumours he was going to quit - but nothing could have been further from the mind of the Rabs gaffer.

He said: “The supporters have bought into me and what I’m doing.

“They embraced as a player and gve me a wee bit of time in my transition from player to manager. They have been absolutely fantastic.

“When it was put on Twitter that I was making an announcment to the supporters people started saying I was leaving.

“I’m a Rob Roy man. I’m not going anywhere.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done and what I’ve built. I take a bit of time with the supporters and because I live locally a lot of them know me personally.

“That’s the sort of club we are. If I wasn’t the manager I’d be there supporting the team.

“To finish where we have after what we’ve gone through is a great achievement.”