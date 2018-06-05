Manager Maxwell is Rob Roy through and through

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell shows his appreciation for the club supporters after the final home match of the season against Glenafton
Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell this week hailed his club’s supporters for their backing throughout a difficult season for the Kirkintilloch club.

Three wins inside a week have been enough to guarantee Rabs a tophalf finish in the Superleague.

And after a campaign beset by injuries and a massive fixture backlog following a horrendous winter of postponements, Maxwell says that’s something his players should be proud of.

The Rob Roy made a point of publicly thanking the fans at Saturday’s final home game of the season .

News that he was going to make an announcementsparked rumours he was going to quit - but nothing could have been further from the mind of the Rabs gaffer.

He said: “The supporters have bought into me and what I’m doing.

“They embraced as a player and gve me a wee bit of time in my transition from player to manager. They have been absolutely fantastic.

“When it was put on Twitter that I was making an announcment to the supporters people started saying I was leaving.

“I’m a Rob Roy man. I’m not going anywhere.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done and what I’ve built. I take a bit of time with the supporters and because I live locally a lot of them know me personally.

“That’s the sort of club we are. If I wasn’t the manager I’d be there supporting the team.

“To finish where we have after what we’ve gone through is a great achievement.”