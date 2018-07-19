New look League Cup awaits Rob Roy and Rossvale

It’s all change for junior sides Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Rossvale as they prepare for the fast approaching new season.

In previous years a derby clash between the two has always been part of their early-season agenda with the pair traditionally part of the same Central Sectional League Cup group.

But the restructuring of the West Region league set-up has also had a knock-on effect for the traditional Sectional League Cup opener.

Instead of Rob Roy and Rossvale being in with each other, plus regular opponents Cumbernauld United, Kilsyth Rangers and Dunipace, in a Central League Cup group, the two sides are now in different sections of the competition, which has been expanded to include Ayrshire clubs.

Sections will also now have four teams instead of five, meaning one less game but with three matches crammed into five days.

Rob Roy are in with Ashfield, Petershill and St Roch’s. They open away to Ashfield on Saturday, July 28, host Petershill at Guy’s Meadow on Wednesday, July 30 and take on St Roch’s away on Wednesday, August 1.

Rossvale open away to Shettleston on July 28, host Maryhill at Huntershill on July 30 and travel to Pollok - who put them out of last season’s Scottish Junior Cup - on August 1.

Ironically Rabs played both Petershill and St Roch’s in last weekend’s Petershill tournament as they kicked off their pre-season schedule.

The competition will also adopt the same format as the Betfred Cup at senior level with drawn games going to a penalty shootout after 90 minutes.

Team will ge three points for a regular victory, two points for a victory by shootout, one point if they draw and lose the shootout and nothing for a conventional defeat.