Oliver and O’Boyle in charge at Harestanes

Amateur side Harestanes will be under new management this season.

The reins for the coming campaign at the Kirkintilloch club have been taken up by ex-Hares defender Michael Oliver and keeper Conor O’Boyle.

Both are Scottish Cup winners with the club and Oliver - who skippered the side in their 2015 Scottish Amateur Cup final win over Craigshill Thistle - has been associated with the club since age 14.

Michael has had two spells with Clyde and Lowland League experience with Cumbernauld Colts and East Stirlingshire and was signed by junior side Kirkintilloch Rob Roy, only for injury to rule him out for the entire season.

