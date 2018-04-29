Promotion chasing Rossvale grind out vital win at Lesmahagow

Rossvale moved a step closer to promotion as they ground out a narrow win away to Central First Division strugglers Lesmahagow on Saturday.

The Vale made journey across the M74 to Lesmahagow looking to get back to winning ways with three points after their midweek 0-0 draw at Wishaw.

But the wet surroundings and a heavy park made conditions tricky on the slope at the Gow.

The game started at a frantic pace with end to end attacks, with Rossvale just missing that killer finish in the first half against a side battling to stave off the threat or relegation.

The Bishopbriggs side missed numerous chances which fell to Stephen McGladrigan, Liam Crichton and a Kirk Forbes free-kick which went just over.

The sides went in still deadlocked at 0-0 at the break, but visiting boss Gordon Moffat’s team talk spurred his side on and in the second half was all Rossvale.

On the hour mark McGladrigan found himself bearing down on the Gow goalkeeer only to be upended in the box. But to Vale’s astonishment thye referee gave a free-kick outside the box, while also showing the Gow defender a straight red card.

Forbes’ resulting free-kick flew just flew over and the match remained goalless.

But five minutes later the vital breakthrough came.

At throw out from the Lesmahagow keeper was intercepted by Forbes who passed wide to McGladrigan.

The experienced striker cut inside and when the resulting shot was parried onto the inrunning Gow defender Boal ball went from there over the line.

It was all Vale after that as they launched attack after attack and only the post twice and the bar stopped this from being a more convincing victory.

However the win was secured, putting Rossvale three ponts clear of Benburb with four games to play.

Next up is Thorniewood away tonight (Wednesday) and Yoker away on Saturday.