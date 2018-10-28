Rampant Rossvale stun former winners Tayport in Scottish Junior Cup

Rossvale reached the fourth round of Scottish Junior Cup with a stunning 5-1 victory over three-time winners Tayport on their own ground.

The Bishopbriggs side never looked back after an astonishing start which saw them go three goals up inside the first 11 minutes.

Their blistering pace caught the home side out as aerly as the second minute when Liam McGonigle won the ball at the halfway line and raced the full length of the pitch, leaving two defenders stranded, before crossing for the diving Chris Zok to bullet his header into the net.

Vale almost went two up on the seven-minute mark when a Kirk Forbes free-kick from the left was headed narrowly past by Craig Buchanan.

But just two minues later they did double their score when Zok turned his marker and crossed to the inrushing McGonigle who buried his shot high into the net.

Rossvale weren’t finished there. Two minutes after that they won another free-kick out on the right; McGonigle took a short pass from Gary Giffin, raced down the wing and his cross found Matt Niven who gave the keeper no chance with an excellent header from the edge of the box.

Tayport who were hardly in the game until they pulled a goal back in the 17th minute. Jamie Gill broke down the left and found Christopher Liversedge who took a touch then fired his shot into the corner of Vale net with Jamie Donnelly well beaten.

However Rossvale remained in total control. Andy Johnstone broke down the right and crossed to Zok whose final effort went narrowly past and Giffin then laid off an excellent pass to David Leadbetter whose shot went just over.

Tayport kicked off the second half but found themselves further behind after Vale’s first attack when they won a corner on the right. McGonigle fired it over and Gary McMenamin got a head to the ball which sailed high into the net past the helpless keeper.

Rossvale were stunned to be reduced to 10 men when Zok, already on a yellow card, found himself receiving a second when he was taken out of action by Kieran Conway off the ball, with the Tayport player escaping punishment.

But within a minute it was 10-a-side as Liversedge received a straight red card after a straight elbow into Leadbetter’s face.

The game was getting tousy, but Rossvale continued to move the ball about at pace and went further ahead in the 65th minute.

McMenamin played a long pass right through the middle of the Port defence to McGonigle who left everyone behind with his speed only to be pulled down by the keeper for a penalty which he himself expertly put away.

With Tayport tiring rapidly Giffin burst down the right. His cross was missed by Stephen McGladrigan but McGonigle managed to get a shot in but it again went narrowly past.

Tayport introduced Stephen Duffy but within minutes he was exiting the park after a terrible tackle on Giffin.

It was one-way traffic for Rossvale and McGladrigan should have been awarded another penalty with five minutes to go when he burst past the tired Tayport defenders and was pushed in the back by the last man as he closed down on the keeper but play was waved on.

Seconds later he was elbowed on back of head by Conway but this time the referee blew for full time to save the player from walking.