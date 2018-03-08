Rangers fan David makes marathon effort for charity

People may say that the football season has become a real marathon effort these days.

But for Kirkintilloch resident and Rangers fan David Smith that is literally the case this season.

While most fans travelling to games might use the car or supporters’ bus, and have time for a quick pint or to nip into the bookies, David is busy pounding the pavements as part of a special charity challenge he has undertaken.

His aim is to run a marathon to and from every Rangers home league game this season - 13 miles to Ibrox and the same distance home again.

He explained: “I’ve taken on this challenge to raise funds for two wonderful charities - MS Society Scotland & Rangers Charity Foundation.

“The first charity is close to my heart as unfortunately my wife-to-be Jennifer has MS so we are going to have to find a cure.

“The second charity helps numerous amazing charities and under privileged people from all walks of life.”

David, a Rangers season ticket holder, has set himself a fundraising target of £5,000 from the challenge and has so far completed 14 marathons.

Number 15 will come this Sunday when Rangers take on Celtic in the Old Firm showdown.

At the moment his tally stands at £1,152 - including Gift Aid contributions - donations to boost that total can be made at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/davidsmithrunner

More information is also available on David’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/davidsmithrun

There are over 11,000 MS sufferers in Scotland - making it more common in Scotland than in most other countries in the world - and the MS Society Scotland makes a difference to people who live with MS every day by providing information and services to help them.

The Rangers Charity Foundation funds projects that have a lasting and significant impact in the community and beyond and this season is working with Glasgow City Mission, the Simon Community, the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Scottish Autism, three services-related charities and global children’s charity Unicef.