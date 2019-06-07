Rangers Football Club come to the aid of festival in East Dunbartonshire

Rangers Football Club has stepped in to make sure a festival in East Dunbartonshire goes ahead.

Milngavie Community Development Trust was in need of a pitch for Milngavie Week - but now Rangers has made their £14 million Hummel Training Centre at Auchenhowie in the town available.

Milngavie Week runs from June 8 to 15 and kicks off with Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games tomorrow (Saturday).

Other events include a dog show, children’s treasure hunt, senior citizens bus trip, pond dipping and a silent disco. It is entirely organised by more than 200 volunteers anda number of organisations.

A local resident had offered to run a football competition for young people, but the organisers couldn’t find a pitch.

They asked Rangers if they could use their training pitch and the club then offered the use of their facilities.

Now local youngsters from four different boys’ clubs will get a chance to play at the training ground, which cost £14 million to build in 2001.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “We are delighted to be able to help this local initiative. We’re proud to be part of the Milngavie community, and wish everyone all the very best with the event.”