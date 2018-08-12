Rob Roy 1 Clydebank 2: Brave Rob Roy denied by Bankies

A gallant effort by injury-hit Rob Roy wasn't enough to prevent Clydebank leaving Guy's Meadow with all three points on Wednesday night.

Rabs went into the match boosted by two new signings with ex-Fauldhouse keeper John Hutchison and former Arthurlie striker Michael Daly both taking their places in Stewart Maxwell's starting line-up.

But they had an early scare when Graeme Ramage lost the ball in midfield and the Bankies broke down the right. However Cameron McLair’s shot was blocked and Derek Hepburn blasted the follow up over the bar.

On 12 minutes Daly gave away a free-kick at the edge of the box and Hutchison did well to push away Michael McIndoe’s curling effort.

A minute later Hutchison was again called into action when Hepburn beat Denald Zekaj and the keeper blocked his shot from an acute angle.

At the other end the Roy won a corner after great link up play down the left from Joe Slattery and David Waters. But from Lee Gallacher’s cross Daly saw his header go wide.

Connor Hughes did get the ball in the Clydebank net, but was flagged offside.

And the breakthrough came for the visitors in the 36th minute when Michael Morris slipped and lost the ball in midfield, allowing Nicky Little to shrug off Daly and slot the ball into the corner of the net.

The Roy started the second half positively. Efforts in the first two minutes from Gallacher and David Waters went close and a Hughes cross was missed by Gallacher when he was free in front of goal.

However the pressure paid off in the 58th minute. Alan Vezza brought down Daly in the box and Gallacher sent the spot kick low to Marc Waters’ right to bring Rob Roy level.

After a period of Rob Roy attacking, Ramage had a shot from distance but it was straight at Waters who saved easily.

But just as it was looking like the Roy were in ascendancy, it was the visitors who stunned the home support in the 66th minute when Little broke down the left and sent a low shot past Hutchison.

Rabs tried to rally and John Sweeney shot wide after good link up play with Joe Slattery before Waters did well to punch clear a Ramage free-kick.

Then at the other end McLair fired wide and Hutchison did well to block Steven Higgins’ shot on goal.

In the final minutes. Waters saved a Gary Carroll header and Carroll saw his effort from eight yards hit the side netting as the visitors held on to deny Rob Roy.