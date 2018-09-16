Rob Roy 1 Glenafton 1: Ramage strike earns point for Rabs

A hard-working second half performance saw Rob Roy claim a deserved point against Glenafton on Saturday, writes Neil Anderson.

In a match full of incident Stewart Maxwell’s side fought back from being a goal down at the break to earn a share of the spoils.

Rabs started brightly with both Alberto Vezza and Lee Gallacher having efforts on goal in the opening minutes.

The visitors responded and Conor Lynass saw his shot blocked, before Michael McCann outpaced Michael Daly to bring out a good save from John Hutchison.

In the 13th minute Vezza released Willie Sawyers whose left-foot shot was spilled by keeper Brian McGarrity but the ball did not cross the line.

Two minutes later Hutchison pulled off a fine save from a McCann header.

Both sides continued to have chances before the game changed in the 32nd minute. Cameron Clark was harshly penalised for what looked like a fair shoulder charge and from Lynass’s free kick the ball glanced off Darren McLean’s head and rolled in off the far post.

Dale Moore had a shot on the run that went wide as the Glens looked to double their advantage before McGarrity did well to save a Sawyers header.

Michael Morris made a great clearing tackle to concede a corner but Hutchison easily saved the cross.

Then, just before half-time, Lynass intercepted a bad pass from Sweeney but Daly did well to clear the resultant cross.

The second half started off very even in the opening minutes before Hutchison blocked a Lynass shot and a McCann header.

But as Rabs started to push for the equaliser, Sawyers and Gallacher then combined to set up John Sweeney but his shot went over the bar.

McGarrity then had to push the ball out for a corner following a Gallacher free-kick before the pressure paid off in the 70th minute.

Substitute Gavin Mackie’s throw-in found Sawyers whose cross was met at the edge of the box by fellow substitute Graeme Ramage and his 20-yard screamer flew past McGarrity and high into the net.

Glens’ substitute Leon Murphy then had a great left foot shot go narrowly wide before at the other end Cameron Marlow did well to clear a Mackie corner kick.

Referee Paterson then became the focal point as he ordered off Rabs boss Maxwell after taking exception to the shouts made from the dug out.

McBride then went close with a lob before Hutchison brought off a great double save, finally denying Craig Menzies.

Gallacher wasted a great chance before Marlow saw his effort go over the bar as both teams pressed for a winner.

However in the 89th minute referee Paterson produced a straight red card for Gallacher following a tangle with Murphy and this then saw the 10 men defend stoutly to earn the point, with Sawyers, Morris and Daly doing well to clear the lines.

Sponsor Ken McAllister presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, to Michael Daly.