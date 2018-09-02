Rob Roy 3 Kilwinning 2: Rob Roy battle back to claim victory

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy produced another fighting display to claim all three points at Kilwinning Rangers at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

Just as they had the previous week at Pollok, Stewart Maxwell’s side emerged with a 3-2 win after going behind.

Except this week they had to come from behind not once but twice to get the better of their Ayrshire opponents.

The match started badly when Rabs gifted Kilwinning a fourth minute lead.

Centre-back Chris Lang was caught in possession on the edge of the box, allowing Mark Curragh an easy chance to run in on goal and slot the ball past John Hutchison.

However the visitors’ lead lasted only three minutes as Michael Daly rose to bullet a header past Buff’s keeper Ross Lundy from a Lee Gallacher corner.

The Roy continued to take the game to Kilwinning and Daly went close again with his header from a Gallacher corner going over the bar and then in the 14th minute a Gallacher free kick from the right soared over the goal.

Nevertheless the Ayrshire side that restored their lead in the 24th minute when Curragh connected with a cross from the right to fire past Hutchison.

Carlo Monti then had a chance for the Buffs but Hutchison dived low to save.

However, as before, the visitors’ lead did not last long.

In the 27th minute a low shot from Joe Slattery hit the base of the post and rolled in to the net for the equaliser.

Lundy then brilliantly pushed a Gallacher lob wide and, just before the half-time whistle, Gallacher failed to connect with a Connor Hughes cross, meaning the sides went into the break on level terms.

Three minutes into the second half Gallacher again went close and then two minutes later Jordan Currie-McLean ran through on a one on one with Lundy but could only hit his shot against the keeper’s legs.

Rabs continued to dominate in spells and John Sweeney’s 35-yard shot was taken low by Lundy before Slattery sent Gallacher free on goal but his effort was deflected for a corner.

Kilwinning replied with Garry Fleming sending a 20-yard shot high over the bar before the Roy’s pressure eventually paid off.

In the 77th minute Gary Carroll slipped the ball through to Currie-McLean who outpaced the Buffs’ defence and sent the ball low past Lundy.

In the final ten minutes Kilwinning pushed for the equaliser but stout defending by the Rabs saw out the match and record their second league victory in a row.

Overall it was an impressive display from the Rob Roy team who showed great character to win the game and to start climbing up the league table.

Sponsor Chris McColl presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to Cameron Clark.

Next up for Rob Roy on Saturday is a trip to play Kilbirnie Ladeside.