Rob Roy back on winning track with Arthurlie victory

Rob Roy returned to winning ways with a 3-2 success over a battling Arthurlie side on Wednesday night.

A swirling wind made for a scrappy opening period and with Arthurlie playing at times with a back five they were proving difficult to break down.

And in the 12th minute the visitors punished the Roy’s failure to win the second ball, as ex-Rab Kieran MacAleenan latched on to a Danny Boyle clearance at the edge of the box and guided a low shot past the unsighted Mickael McKinven.

Stefan Law had a shot well saved by Arthurlie keeper Grant Hay and Gary Carroll's effort came back off the woodwork as Rabs pushed for an equaliser.

Lee Gallacher had a shot comfortably by Hay who also did well to keep out a shot and a header from Law.

In the 40th minute Gary McCulloch cut in from the right and his shot was well gathered by Hay.

But a minute later the same player managed to set up the Roy’s equaliser when his shot was diverted into the net by the predatory Carroll.

And just two minutes after that Stewart Maxwell's side were in front as Carroll rose at the back post to head Gavin Mackie's free-kick past Hay.

At the start of the second half Arthurlie gave the home side a fright as James Marks’ header crept past the post.

And the home side were made to pay once again when failing to clear their lines as Arthurlie grabbed a 52nd minute equaliser.

An attempted clearance appeared to be blocked by an Arthurlie arm but substitute Hal Bohme did not hesitate and hammered the ball past McKinven.

However the Roy’s response was immediate and a minute later Law shot home from eight yards after Boyle had won a header in the box.

Gallacher curled a free-kick over the bar, Watt had another effort blocked and Carroll’s cross went beyond Watt as the Roy pressed for a further goal.

Shaun Fraser sent a free-kick just past Hay’s left hand post and Law had a shot easily held by Hay.

Arthurlie were always a danger on the break and Bohme went close with a shot from distance before Law had a lovely mazy run in to the box but shot straight at Hay.

McKinven then did well to punch the ball clear after Mackie had given away a free-kick but that was the end of any danger from the visitors and the game finished with no further goalmouth action.

Overall it was a decent performance and welcome victory and important three points for Rob Roy to help them start climbing the league again.