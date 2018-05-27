Rob Roy back to winning ways against title chasing Gers

Rob Roy returned to winning ways with a fine performance which ended any faint Kilwinning Rangers title challenge.

Kick-off was delayed due to a repair to one of the nets.

But when the game did get under way Rob Roy got off to the perfect start with a goal in the first minute, Willie Sawyers, unmarked in the box, calmly flicking the ball past Michael Wardrope after being set up by Connor Hughes.

However their lead only lasted three minutes. Following a break from the Buffs down the left, Ryan Nisbet crossed for David Winters to slam the ball high past Michael McKinven.

The run of bad luck with goalkeeping injuries against Kilwinning continued for the Roy when a few minutes later McKinven took a head knock in the six-yard box and play was delayed for several minutes whilst he received treatment.

The visitors began to enjoy plenty of possession but Rob Roy’s defence was resolute and in the 20th minute McKinven did well to tip a shot from Liam McGuiness over the bar.

However McKinven then had to be substituted by Martin Fusari due to concussion from the earlier injury.

But in the 33rd minute the Rabs restored their lead when a Lee Gallacher free-kick from the right was missed by everyone and the ball landed in the back of the net.

Kilwinning responded and after a Danny Mackenzie clearance was blocked the spinning ball deceived Danny O’Halloran allowing Boylan another shot on goal but his effort went over Fusari’s bar.

Referee Graham then upset the home support when he allowed play to continue after Sawyers was pulled back when breaking on goal after good lead up play between Mackenzie and Hughes.

In the 38th minute Fusari made a great save with his foot from Boylan after he had been set up by Winters.

Kilwinning started the second half on the attack and Joe Slattery did well to block Monti’s shot on goal. At the other end McCulloch’s free kick was headed back by Sawyers to Shaun Fraser but his effort went wide.

In the 61st minute referee Graham again waved play on when it looked like Monti had fouled Gallacher in the box and then a minute later the same player shot over the bar when played through by Hughes.

Two minutes later a neat move between Gallacher and Fraser saw the latter’s shot blocked before the Buffs broke down the right and from the cross Boylan shot wide.

In the 75th minute Fusari did well to save from a poor Andy Johnstone clearance then at the other end Sawyers nearly capitalised on a pass between Strain and Pettigrew.

As the game drew to a close Lewis had a great run and shot that Fusari did well to push over the bar for a corner kick and then the keeper saved well after a long shot on goal from Monti.

The Buffs threw everything at the Roy goal in search of an equaliser and an attempt by Wardrope from the half way line was easily saved by Fusari as the final whistle blew.

A good three points for the Rob Roy and the depleted squad responded well to the shock cup defeat at Blantyre.