Rob Roy boss delighted with reaction to Scottish Cup exit

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has praised his players for the manner in which they have reacted to their shock Scottish Junior Cup exit.

Rabs bounced back from their defeat at Wishaw to hammer Irvine Vics 6-1 at Guy’s Meadow in the West of Scotland Cup.

Maxwell admitted social media reaction to the loss at Wishaw had made it a tough week and was pleased at how his players came through.

He said: “I thought we were excellent, the professionalism.

“It was always going to be a tough week after a result like that and they couldn’t wait to get to Saturday and get a game under their belt and exorcise that demon.

“We were clinical, played some really good football on a heavy park which just passed a pitch inspection and scored some great goals.

“Willie Sawyers had two great finishes in his hat-trick and Shaun Fraser had a great finish.

“Shaun gave a terrific performance, a great captain’s performance. He really led by example, not just with his finish and his play on the ball but also off the ball - his tenacity, his drive and his discipline.

“He had a poor game last week so he had a lot to prove.

“There was a great professionalism throughout the squad on Saturday, there were a few boys who weren’t playing and were on the bench and they understood it and took it well.”

Next up for Rabs this Saturday is yet another competition as they face local rivals Kilsyth Rangers at Guy’s Meadow in the second round of the Central League Cup.

It’s the sides’ second meeting of the season. First Division Kilsyth beat Rabs 3-0 in the Sectional League Cup in August.

Maxwell said: “It was probably one of our poorest performances of the season when they beat us, albeit that we got through.

“It’s a derby and they’ll see it as a free rubber - they’ll think Rob Roy are favourites to win and if they win so be it and if they don’t they go back to trying to get promoted.

“It will be a tough game, but if we play the way we can we’re tough opposition.

“We’re also undefeated at Cumbernauld this year and that’s always a proud record you want to keep going.”