Rob Roy boss dismayed by loss of late goal

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell said he was “gutted” after his team came close to an away win at Largs Thistle.

A wonder goal five minutes from time from Largs’ Mark Millar cancelled out a first half strike from Roy’s Joe Slattery.

Despite his disappointment Maxwell said he was pleased with the way his side had responded to last weekend’s Scottish Cup exit to Thornton Hibs.

“I had made a few changes,” he said, “we’ve been giving away cheap goals all season so on Saturday I demanded that we stopped doing that.

“We scored a really good goal and defended well. We went in at half time comfortably 1-0 ahead.

“We knew they would come out of the traps in the second half. They’re undefeated at home all season and are a good side, but we coped with it really well.

“We hit the post with 15 to go and I think if that had gone in the game would have been done.

“Then Millar’s picked the ball up from 40 yards and hit an absolute worldy. There’s nothing you can do about that.

“But to a man they were excellent. They worked their socks off.”

Now Rob Roy welcome St Anthony’s to Guy’s Meadow in the West of Scotland Cup on Saturday.

Maxwell said: “So- called smaller teams want to come and beat Rob Roy.

“I’ll freshen things up because we been to the quarter final stages for the last three years so we want to do well in this competition.”