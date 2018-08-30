Rob Roy boss Maxwell says players proved what they can do with Pollok win

Rob Roy manager Stewart Maxwell has praised the character shown by his players in claiming their first league win of the season.

Rabs came from 2-1 down to beat Pollok at Newlandsfield on Saturday and give Maxwell the response he was looking for following the previous week’s heavy loss at Beith.

He said: “Going behind we have capitulated in previous games. But we showed a bit of character, showed a bit of fight and scored some good goals.

“I’m pleased for the players getting the monkey off their back. We’re still not at the levels I think we should be at, we’ve still got players missing, we’re still improving - but it’s a win and it’s a good win.

“They showed that they can go down to a good team at a tough venue and come back and win the game, so that should clear a couple of mental issues up.”

Maxwell hopes the win marks a turning point in Rabs’ fortunes, but knows nothing is guaranteed and that his injury-hit squad face another tough test this Saturday at home to Kilwinning Rangers.

He said: “You can’t say you are going to go on a run in this league because it’s that tough. But what we’ve proved to ourselves is that we can win big games in this league. We just need to go and match teams and stop losing sloppy goals and we’ll be able to compete.”

“Training should be a wee bit different this week because the boys will come in with a pep in their step on the back of a win.”