Rob Roy boss Maxwell won’t take Wishaw for granted

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell says being favourites will count for nothing in Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final at Wishaw.

As a Super League Premier Division side Rabs will be strongly fancied to over come their Central First Division opponents.

But Maxwell is taking nothing for granted - and need only look back two season when Wishaw dumped his side out of the tournament with a 3-0 win at Guy’s Meadow.

With his side having no game last weekend Maxwell was able to watch Wishaw book their place in the last eight with a 3-1 win at Yoker.

And he insisted: “It’ll be a tough game, I’m under absolutely no illusions about that.

“They are quite an attack-minded team and they are well organised.

“They’ve got qualities going forward, they are disciplined in the middle of the park and defensively they are quite solid and the goalkeeper’s decent as well.

“On paper everybody will say Rob Roy are favourites but it means they can go and play with a freedom.

“There’s a lot at stake and at this stage of the cup there’s no massive underdogs. You’re at the quarter-finals of a national tournament and there’s no poor teams left.

“As much as Wishaw have a chance to make history, so have Rob Roy. They’ve not been in the semi-final for a decade - I played in the last one when we lost 1-0 on aggregate to Auchinleck.

“It’s a massive game for us, the club and the town.”